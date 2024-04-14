Bobrisky: There Will Be No Sacred Cows – EFCC Reveals Several Celebrities Are Under Investigation For Naira Abuse

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is investigating several celebrities involved in Naira abuse.

The anti-graft commission, in a statement on Sunday by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said it is aware of several old videos being uploaded on social media by citizens in the wake of the arrest, prosecution and sentencing of Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, over naira abuse.

It added that the EFCC would always investigate and prosecute anyone involved in the abuse of the Naira, and going forward, new videos of such infractions will be investigated and prosecuted.

The EFCC added that at the moment, the commission is investigating several celebrities involved in naira abuse, and there would be no sacred cows.

The EFCC disclosed that its Special Task Force against Naira Abuse and Dollarization of the economy which commenced investigations in February 2024 is fully active.

“On the issue of the works of the Commission against Naira abuse, dollarization of the economy and the enforcement of all extant laws relating to them, the EFCC appreciates the avalanche of public awakening, support and involvement demonstrated so far. Increasingly, members of the public are drawing the attention of the Commission to video recording of abuse of the Naira by Nigerians from all walks of life. These gestures amply demonstrate rising consciousness of the public to the sanctity of our national currency and the need for collaborative engagement to sustain the tempo.

“To this end, the Commission will always investigate and prosecute anyone involved in the abuse of the Naira. Old videos being exhumed and flying around for the attention of the Commission are noted as the Commission is sensitive to the fact that its Special Task Force against Naira Abuse and Dollarization of the economy commenced operations on February 7, 2024. However, going forward, new videos of such infractions will be investigated and prosecuted.

“At the moment, the Commission is investigating several celebrities involved in Naira abuse. Many of them have made useful statements to the Commission and many more have been invited by investigators working on the matter. The EFCC will not relent in its no-sacred-cow mode of operations and the public should be wary of running afoul of laws against the crime,” the statement read.