I Sing Better Than Most Of My Colleagues, They Use Autotune – Portable

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has said that his ultimate goal in the music industry is winning a Grammy.

The Hip Hop artiste said he would feel accomplished if he wins a golden gramophone.

He shared his aspirations during a recent interview with content creator Timi Agbaje.

Portable lamented that local awards are compromised, adding that he sings better than most of his colleagues.

According to the singer, “My ultimate goal in the music industry is to win a Grammy. I will only feel accomplished if I win a Grammy. I want to win the African category.

“I want to win an international award because our local awards are compromised. I sing better than most of my colleagues. A lot of them use autotune. They can’t perform with live band or sing good music. They can’t make conscious music.”

‘If You Have Brain, You Will Understand Kizz Daniel Is Competing With Me’

Meanwhile, Portable has asserted that he is currently the rave of the moment.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known in a post via his social media page.

Portable claimed that his senior colleague, Kizz Daniel, is competing with him, and the duo are currently dominating the chart.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner added that common sense should tell fans he is the rave of the moment.

He said, “Kizz Daniel is the one dragging position with me. Some fans don’t have brain, if you have brain you will understand I’m the one reigning. Kizz Daniel and I dominating the chart now. Any song we drop, goes to number one.”