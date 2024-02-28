‘Everywhere Will Be Burnt If I Talk My Own’ – Terry G Calls Out Timaya Over Unpaid Royalties

Nigerian singer, Terry G, has alleged that his colleague Timaya and other music producers used and dumped him.

In a post on his Instagram page, Terry G accused Timaya of not paying the agreed royalties for a song he produced for him.

Expressing frustration over the issue, the singer said other artistes have been speaking up about similar problems in the industry.

He added that with the recent trend of some of his colleagues speaking up on various podcasts, everywhere would literally be set ablaze if he talks about the songs he produced without compensation.

He said, “Looking at all the podcasts and artists speaking up, the table will be used for firewood the day I will talk my own if you know I produced a song for you.

“I need my 50% producer publishing royalties from Timaya and others. For all the producers out there use me as an example of how they use and dump greatness. But still, I rise.”

Meanwhile, a cultural music group, known as United Boys Culture of Etche, in Rivers State, has called out Timaya over alleged song theft.

Naija News reports that the group leader, in a video shared via their Tiktok page, claimed that Timaya’s latest song, ‘Dey Your Dey’, sampled their song of the same title without their permission.

The cultural music group leader appealed to Timaya to stop stealing their intellectual properties, stressing that the singer had previously sampled another of their songs,’ As E Dey Sweet Us, E Dey Pain Dem,’ trending since October last year.