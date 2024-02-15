Timaya Involved In Song Theft Scandal

A cultural music group, known as United Boys Culture of Etche, in Rivers State, has called out famous Nigerian singer, Inetimi Alfred Timaya Odon, popularly known as Timaya, over alleged song theft.

Naija News reports that the group leader, in a video shared via their Tiktok page, claimed that Timaya’s latest song, ‘Dey Your Dey’, sampled their song of the same title without their permission.

The cultural music group leader appealed to Timaya to stop stealing their intellectual properties, stressing that the singer had previously sampled another of their songs,’ As E Dey Sweet Us, E Dey Pain Dem,’ trending since October last year.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to call on our brother, Mr. Timaya. I am the leader of United Boys Culture of Etche, Rivers State. We are the original owners of the song, ‘Dey Your Dey.’ I want to plead with you, you know that the song has been trending since October last year. If you want to remix our song, you are supposed to seek our permission.

“But you just went ahead to remake the song. That was how you remake ‘As E Dey Sweet Us, E Dey Pain Dem’ without our permission. Please, leave our songs. I am begging you, Mr. Timaya.” [sic]

Meanwhile, Timaya is yet to react to the allegations.