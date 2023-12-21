Another Mayorkun’s Jewelry Recovered After It Was Stolen In Calabar

Another diamond chain belonging to Nigerian singer, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, better known as Mayorkun, was recovered days after being stolen in Calabar.

Naija News recalls that Mayorkun was furious a few days ago and vowed never to perform in Calabar again after some hoodlums reportedly robbed him of his multi-million naira jewellery while in the city.

The development had stirred mixed reactions among his colleagues, city residents, and Nigerians.

Famous musician Iyanya had begged those possessing the jewellery to return them and promised a reward for the gesture. Not long after the theft was reported, Iyanya announced via his X handle that one of the necklaces had now been returned.

In a fortunate twist of events, Iyanya announced again on Thursday that another piece of jewellery belonging to Mayorkun had been found and returned.

Iyanya shared the news on his social media platform by posting a video showcasing the recovered jewellery.

Expressing his gratitude, Iyanya acknowledged the return of the second pendant and credited the efforts of those involved in its recovery.

Furthermore, the singer revealed that the pendant was handed over to the Special Adviser, Events Management, Governor’s Office, Calabar, Hon. Effiong Ekpenyong.

Naija News understands that the pendant was initially received by Duke Emmanuel at Hit FM Calabar before being transferred to Hon. Effiong Ekpenyong.

“Thank you to my Calabar people for doing what’s right. # Mayorkun’s second pendant has been found.

“This morning,g we got a call that it was returned to #HitFMCalabar and was received by Mr. Duke Emmanuel who later transferred the pendant to Hon. Effiong Ekpenyong MNIPR, FCAI Special Adviser Events Management, Governors Office, Calabar.

“We are and will remain a peaceful and hospitable state, Cross River State. Thank you,” Iyanya wrote on X.

Watch the video clip below: