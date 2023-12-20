Cross Rivers Governor Has Promised To Compensate Me For My Missing Jewelries – Mayorkun Reveals

Popular Nigerian singer, Mayorkun has revealed that Cross Rivers State Governor, Bassey Otu has promised to compensate him for his expensive jewellery that went missing while he was performing in the state.

Naija News had earlier reported that Mayorkun had vowed never to come to the state again after his jewellery went missing during a concert in the state.

Posting a photo of him performing at the concert, Mayokun wrote, “CALABAR, You’ll probably NEVER EVER see me again, goodluck to the other artistes coming for your festivals tho. Nightmare is a better word! I just want to wake up from this dream bro.”

However, in a tweet on Tuesday night, Mayorkun disclosed that he met with the state governor who assured him that Calabar people are very hospitable and promised to compensate him for his missing jewellry.

“Just met with the Governor of Cross River state, H.E Prince Bassey Otu. He assured me that Calabar people remain very hospitable and he has also stressed that I ll be compensated for my valuables lost. Thank you sir,” Mayorkun wrote.

Recall that his colleague in the music industry, Iyanya, had earlier appealed to anyone who stole Mayorkun’s item to return it to the singer.

Iyanya, later disclosed that one of the necklaces of his colleague, Mayorkun, which were reportedly stolen in Calabar, Cross River State, has been returned.

Story continues below advertisement



The kukere crooner pledged to give $500 to anyone who returns the second necklace, which has the inscription, ‘Of Lagos’.