Governor Otu Expresses Concern Over Vandalism Of Electricity Infrastructure In Cross River

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has expressed serious concerns about the increasing incidents of vandalism targeting electricity infrastructure.

Naija News understands that this vandalism is a big problem, especially in the Bekwara Local Government Area and other parts of the state up north.

He urged local communities and leaders to safeguard the equipment to prevent vandalism and unnecessary expenses.

Otu emphasised the critical role of youths, elders and traditional leaders in safeguarding critical infrastructure.

The Governor spoke through the Director-General of the State Electrification Agency-SEA, Francis Ekpo, during the conclusion of an electrification assessment tour in the Northern Senatorial District.

“What we have observed on the ground is profoundly troubling and, to be frank, immensely disappointing.

“The extent of vandalism we’ve witnessed is staggering, leaving virtually nothing in its wake. The damage inflicted is so extensive that it will undoubtedly incur substantial costs for the state to rectify.

“It’s not just a matter of repairing equipment; it’s about rebuilding trust and ensuring the sustainability of our electrical infrastructure for future generations,” he said.

He stressed the people’s capacity to halt harmful trends by working together and encouraged them to safeguard government infrastructure for the common good, emphasising that current collective actions will shape future prosperity.

Governor Otu pledged to address long-standing electricity challenges, including communities without power for over 20 years.