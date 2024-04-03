Cross River To Commence Recruitment Of 6000 Teachers

Advertisement

Governor Bassey Otu‘s led government of Cross River State has announced its intention to recruit at least 6000 new teachers.

This government said the decision is in response to a shortage of educators in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Stephen Odey, made this announcement during a press conference held in his office on Tuesday.

He highlighted the achievements of his ministry under the incumbent governor. Odey mentioned that Governor Otu has approved the proposal to recruit additional teachers.

He emphasized the need for more teachers, as some schools have only four or five educators, and many departments and agencies within the ministry lack sufficient staff.

To ensure the sustainability of teacher interest, various incentives will be provided, with a particular focus on recruiting candidates from local catchment areas, especially those residing in rural communities.

Odey also mentioned that previously demoted teachers who have upgraded their qualifications will be reinstated as per directives.

Addressing concerns about cultism in schools, Odey revealed that collaborative efforts are being made with the Department of State Security (DSS) and the police to combat this issue.

Barely a month ago, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa‘s government of Ondo State announced plans to recruit at least two thousand teachers into the state civil service.

The Governor noted this at the inauguration of the late Rosa Jane Pelly’s legacy project at Fiwasaye Girls’ Grammar School, Akure, stating that the move was part of his administration’s efforts to reposition the state’s education sector.

Represented by his Deputy, Olayide Adelami, Governor Aiyedatiwa reiterated that his administration would continue to prioritise education.

“I am glad to say that the state government’s huge investment in the education sector is yielding positive results as our students are doing well on all fronts.

“It is a known fact that Ondo State is now a force to reckon with in the education sector, both nationally and internationally.

“We have recently approved the recruitment of 2000 teachers into both our primary and secondary schools.

“This is to inject new blood into our schools.

“Recently, the state government approved N550 million registration of students in the state-owned secondary schools for the 2024 WAEC examination,” The Governor said.