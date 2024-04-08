Eid-el-fitr: Gov Otu Sends Message To Muslims Ahead Of Sallah Celebration

Advertisement

The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has felicitated the Muslim community as they set to celebrate another Eid-el-Fitr to mark the end of the month-long Ramadan fast.

In a statement released on Monday through his Chief Press Secretary, Gill Nsa, Gov Otu urged the Muslim community in Nigeria to maintain their prayers for peace and unity in the country amidst the ongoing economic difficulties during the year’s Sallah celebration.

The Governor expressed appreciation for the dedication, generosity, and commitment shown by Muslims during the Ramadan fast, encouraging them to carry on with their acts of kindness even after the holy month has ended, Naija News report.

Otu stressed the importance of Muslims worldwide observing Ramadan, as it serves as a means to abstain from worldly desires and enhance one’s faith through prayer and devotion, in accordance with the teachings of the Qur’an.

Furthermore, Otu expressed his appreciation to those who endorse his priority of prioritizing the needs of the underprivileged and marginalized in society through government initiatives and policies.

Governor Otu urged all individuals, regardless of their religious affiliations, to exhibit harmonious coexistence at all times.