Gov Otu Announces Fresh APC Governorship Direct Primaries In Edo

In a decisive move to address the controversies surrounding the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) governorship primary in Edo State, the Governor of Cross River State and newly appointed chairman of the APC governorship direct primary election committee, Bassey Otu, has announced plans for a fresh primary across all 192 wards in the state’s 18 local government areas.

The announcement came during a press briefing held at the Lushville Hotel and Suites in Benin’s Government Reservation Area (GRA) on Thursday.

Governor Otu confirmed the cancellation of last Saturday’s contentious primary election, paving the way for a re-run scheduled for Thursday, February 22.

The change in leadership and subsequent decision for a fresh primary follow the removal of Governor Hope Uzodimma from the position of Chairman of the Elections Committee.

This development was disclosed in a statement by the APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, which noted that Governor Otu would lead the efforts to ensure a transparent and fair re-run poll.

The revamped Primary Election Committee will also feature former Osun State deputy governor, Mrs. Titilayo Laoye-Tomori; APC’s flagbearer in the Plateau State 2023 governorship election, Nentanwe Goshwe; Umar Musa; Lawan Garba, and Rabiu Suleiman, who will serve as the Secretary.

The call for Governor Uzodimma’s replacement came from four leading aspirants — Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Chief Lucky Imasuen, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and General Charles Airhiavbere (retd.) — who expressed a lack of confidence in Uzodimma’s ability to oversee a fair electoral process after the disputed primary results.

Governor Uzodimma had previously declared Dennis Idahosa, a member of the House of Representatives, as the winner of the primary, stating that Idahosa secured 40,483 votes to lead the gubernatorial race.

The controversy and disputes that marred the initial primary led the APC National Working Committee to deem the poll inconclusive, prompting an emergency meeting to address the crisis and ultimately decide on the conduct of a fresh primary.

As Edo State’s APC members and aspirants prepare for the re-run, the focus is on ensuring the integrity of the primary election process and selecting a candidate who will represent the party in the upcoming gubernatorial election.