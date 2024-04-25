Yahaya Bello: APC Needs To Publish Code Of Conduct For Leaders – Party Chieftain Suggest

A former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has called on the ruling party to establish a code of conduct for its leaders and elected officials to restore integrity and trust within its ranks.

Naija News reports that during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Wednesday, Lukman highlighted the urgent need for such a measure, reflecting on the ongoing controversies surrounding figures such as the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

“None of the Second Republic parties would allow what is going on in the case of Yahaya Bello, for instance. This is why I keep raising the point about the APC coming up with a kind of code of conduct for elected representatives and leaders of the party because leadership is about trust,” Lukman stated.

He lamented the transformation of the APC into merely an election platform that has unfortunately produced some “disasters” as elected representatives.

According to Lukman, this decline in the party’s functional integrity is partly due to the failure of the party organs to convene regularly and deliberate on critical matters.

“The national caucus was meeting almost every week before the 2015 election,” he recalled.

Expressing his concerns over the current leadership, Lukman pointed out that eight months into Abdullahi Ganduje’s tenure as the APC’s national chairman, a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting has yet to occur.

“Because we are faced with this reality, it presents an opportunity for the leaders of the party to really go back and renegotiate the party because when you have a political party that doesn’t meet, it’s as good as not having a party; we are reduced to another election platform,” he explained.

Lukman also addressed the ongoing corruption allegations against Ganduje in Kano, suggesting that the issues are deeply rooted in political conflicts, notably Ganduje’s fallout with Rabiu Kwankwaso, which led to the latter’s exit from the APC.

“We must push Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje to renegotiate relationships back in his state because it’s (the crisis is) political. If you don’t approach it politically, you will never take it away,” he advised.

The EFCC’s ongoing prosecution of Yahaya Bello on charges involving alleged misappropriation of N80.2 billion further underscores the internal challenges within the APC.

EFCC chief Ola Olukoyede has committed to prosecuting Bello or resigning, highlighting the gravity of the allegations.