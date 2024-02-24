I Am Still APC Chairman In Cross River – Alphonsus Eba Insist

Alphonsus Eba has reiterated his position as Cross River State’s All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman.

Naija News reports that Eba dismissed the assertions made by a group alleging his suspension, affirming his position as the party chairman in the state.

In a letter signed by Chief Mark Nomba Ayo as Chairman and Chief Mathias Ake as Secretary, the group, asserting themselves as stakeholders of the party, announced the indefinite suspension of Eba and appointed James Alicha as the acting state chairman.

The letter addressed to the National Chairman of APC and copied to the state governor, DSS, Commissioner of Police, and Resident Electoral Commissioner, detailed several alleged offences committed by Eba, stating that he has violated the Constitution of the Party.

The group accused Eba of acting as a sole administrator since assuming office, displaying high-handedness and hostility.

“We, the undersigned bonafide members and on behalf of Cross River State APC Stakeholders and acting for the overall interest, success and wellbeing of our great party and a majority of our membership across the state, have decided, agreed and undertaken to suspend Alphonsus Eba as State Chairman of our party,” the group stated.

However, in a telephone interview with DAILY POST, Eba affirmed, “I am currently in my office. I continue to serve as the chairman of APC in Cross River State.”

He emphasized that if he had been suspended, he would not have access to the state party Secretariat in Calabar, where he currently operates.