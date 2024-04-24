Edo 2024: Stop Opposing Entrance Of New Members To Our Party – APC Tells Members

Ahead of the 2024 governorship election in Edo sate, the State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned its members against resisting new entrants into the party, following internal controversies over re-admissions.

Naija News reports that this stance follows objections from Ward 6 in Akoko-Edo local government area regarding the re-admission of former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Adjoto.

Leaders from Adjoto’s ward have expressed disapproval of his potential return, citing past grievances and estrangement from both his benefactors and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This incident closely follows similar discontent over the rumoured re-affiliation of the former deputy governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu.

Adjoto addressed these speculations, emphasizing the lack of concrete demands for his return.

“It is just speculation and perhaps a wishful thought. Where there is no demand, there won’t be supply,” he stated, downplaying the rumours as unfounded.

However, the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Prince Uwadiae Igbinigie, clarified the party’s position on welcoming new members, regardless of their previous affiliations.

In a statement, Igbinigie rebuked the negative reactions from some party members.

“APC is poised to and has opened its doors wide open for members of other political parties to join us because in a political environment, the principles of ‘the more, the merrier’ takes center stage,” he asserted.

Igbinigie criticized the exclusionary actions of some local leaders and emphasized the non-negotiable nature of inclusivity within the party.

“It must be emphasized in clear terms that the duties of these EXCO members and leaders of this LGA is to provide a very well-oiled platform irresistibly positioned to attract persons into our party rather than being hostile to them,” he added.