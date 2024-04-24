‘It Is Now Clear That APC Is The Answer To Nigeria’s Problems’ – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has said it is currently evident that the party in power is the answer to problems bedevilling the country.

Naija News reports that Ganduje stated this during the APC grand finale campaign and presentation of party flags to the 11 local council chairmanship candidates on Wednesday in Gombe, ahead of LG polls in the state, which are fixed for April 27.

While presenting the APC flags to the candidates, Ganduje said the party under President Bola Tinubu was doing a lot to tackle and transform the country’s challenges.

He said the Tinubu administration was creating the right environment for the country’s development and economic prosperity.

Ganduje also commended the Gombe state Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, for keying into the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu and working hard towards transforming the state.

He said, “With the manifesto and the constitution of the APC, the party has achieved a lot at the national level under President Tinubu.

“And you have seen what APC has achieved in Gombe State under Gov. Inuwa Yahaya.

“It is now clear that APC is the answer to Nigeria’s problems.”

He urged Nigerians to support and pray for the administration of President Tinubu to sustain the transformation of the country.