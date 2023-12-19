‘Calabar You Will Never See Me Again’ – Singer Mayorkun Vows

Nigerian singer, Mayorkun, has vowed never to perform in Calabar, the Cross River state capital, again.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known in a post via his X handle on Monday night.

Mayorkun was invited to the state to perform at a concert, and his item was stolen.

Posting a photo of him performing at the concert, Mayokun wrote, “CALABAR, You’ll probably NEVER EVER see me again, goodluck to the other artistes coming for your festivals tho. Nightmare is a better word! I just want to wake up from this dream bro.”

His colleague in the music industry, Iyanya, reacted to the tweet and appealed to anyone who stole Mayorkun’s item to return it to the singer.

Iyanya also promised to compensate anyone who returned the item.

He wrote on X, “My calabar people, this is very bad for the peaceful people I know us to be. The government has brought my colleagues to entertain you, all you owe them is protection and great hospitality.

“If you know anyone who stole from my brother, please return it and I will personally compensate you. Drop it at THE GRAND HOTEL 🏨 I will personally compensate you PLEASE.”