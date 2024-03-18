I Told Psquare I Would Not Allow Them To Sign Iyanya Even If I Was Offered $50 Million – Ubi Franklin

Music executive, Ubi Franklin has disclosed that he stopped Psquare from signing Iyanya when he was about to kick off his music career.

According to him, Peter and Paul Okoye did something that bruised his ego and he swore not to sigh a deal with them.

The Triple MG boss said the music group and their manager, Jude Okoye, invited him and Iyanya to their mansion for a record deal but they asked him to wait outside while the ‘Kukere’ crooner went into the house.

Franklin said he was hurt by this action and swore to reject the deal, even if he was offered 50 million dollars for Iyanya.

He disclosed this during an episode of The Afrobeats podcast hosted by Adesope Olajide.

According to him, Psquare asked for their email and told them that they will send the contract later, but when it came, he never responded.

The talent manager said that when Iyanya began to wonder why they had not heard from Psquare he told him that they should start their own record label instead as that is the only way people will take them seriously in the industry.

Ubi said: “We got there, Jude, Paul and Peter told me to wait outside and called Iyanya into the house. I was boiling outside. Iyanya would have gotten that deal with Psquare but the fact that they said I should wait outside, my ego was bruised.

“You know what I said to them, ‘Even if I was offered $50 million, I would reject the deal.’ Guess what Eldee’s deal was actually better than theirs.”