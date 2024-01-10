It’s Not Possible For Burna Boy To Buy A Car Worth N5 Billion – Ubi Franklin

Music executive, Ubi Franklin has reacted to reports of Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy acquiring a Bugatti W16 Mistral worth $5 million (N5 billion).

Naija News understand that an international car dealer, Deejay Mzi, shared a clip revealing both the exteriors and interiors of the singer’s new Bugatti W16 Mistral and confirming that it belonged to the ‘Last Last’ crooner.

Some sections of the media had reported that the price tag for a brand new Bugatti W16 Mistral is approximately $5 million (N5 billion).

However, Franklin has expressed doubt that Burna would spend such an amount on a car.

Speaking in a recent interview with Fans Tribe HQ, Franklin said he doesn’t believe the news.

He said, “I will be very honest with you, I don’t think Burna Boy would buy a car for N5 billion. So go and check it very well.

“Information puts you in formation. So, whenever you see something on the internet, check very well. I’m not saying that Burna Boy doesn’t have the money. But I’m saying that Burna Boy would not buy a car; a depreciating asset for N5 billion. It’s not possible.”