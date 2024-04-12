Burna Boy Named Among Essence’s ‘World’s Sexiest Men’ (Full List)

Advertisement

Grammy-winning artist, Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, has been included in American magazine Essence’s list of the “Sexiest Men of the Moment”.

According to the magazine, the Grammy-winning artist’s allure stems from his African swagger.

Additionally, the magazine stated that women adore the singer for his commanding presence and powerful voice on stage.

“Beyond the obvious physical attributes, Burna Boy’s appeal lies in his distinctly African swag.

“His voice and presence command the stage; he has impeccable style and is always perfectly groomed and iced out. Ladies love it!,” Rivea Ruff, Essence Entertainment Editor, said about Burna Boy.

The list also features Usher, Daniel Kaluuya, Colman, Trevente Rhodes, and Skepta, with Burna Boy being the sole Afrobeats artist included.

British Nigerian movie star, Damson Idris, took the top spot in the list, which was included in the inaugural edition of Essence’s “Sexiest Men of the Moment” magazine.

Lauded as “confident, with a charisma reminiscent of the Old Hollywood greats he admires,” Damson exudes his aura on the cover.

The American monthly lifestyle magazine further emphasizes Damson’s undeniable presence: “The Foundation of a man. He stands 6’1, with deep auburn skin and a 4K pearly smile that glistens like ultraviolet rays off charcoal mines in the deepest sands off the coast of Nigeria. Yes, it’s that deep. His charm is tangible. His infectiousness is palatable. His future is limitless.“