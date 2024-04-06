‘I Will Rather Go To Hell’ – Brymo Speaks On Signing Under Davido, Wizkid Or Burna Boy

Advertisement

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Olawale Ashimi Oloforo, popularly known as Brymo has declared that he would rather go to hell than sign under Davido, Wizkid or Burna Boy.

Naija News reports that Brymo made ‘unrepentant’ comment in a recent QnA session on Curiosity Made Me Ask with comedian and social media personality, Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi @isbae_u.

This news platform understands that it is not the first time that Brymo, who is known for hits like Oleku, Ara, Good Morning amongst others, would make comments that attracts him a series of criticism.

In the latest event, Brymo, when asked whether he would rather sign with Davido, Wizkid or Burna Boy, gave a cold respond by saying: “Don’t worry I will just go to hell. They need recording deals.”

Brymo, aged 37, who had a stint in Chocolate City alongside MI Abaga, Jesse Jagz, and Ice Prince, further mentioned that he was presented with a lucrative offer in 2012 to revive his career, but he declined it.

Regarding his departure from Chocolate City, he explained that it was due to the lack of desired outcomes from his popular tracks. Consequently, he chose to pursue his own path and create songs with deeper significance.

Brymo also said unlike Burna Boy, who included his name in his lyrics where he said, “Hustle make you no fall off like Brymo“, he would not be reciprocating the favour.

Previous Controversies

Naija News understands that the Lagos-born singer has never been afraid of sharing his opinion or state his beliefs even though it always get him backlash.

An example of this was when he disclosed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he requested a sexual relationship from Simi in exchange for a music collaboration.

Sometimes in July 2023, Brymo took to social media to reveal that he turned down Simi’s request for a song feature because she turned down his request for an intimate relationship.

In a voice note he released after a curious fan suggested to the singer to do a song with Simi or Adekunle Gold, Brymo disclosed that a part of him wants to feel remorseful about the condition he gave Simi even though he didn’t know she was with Adekunle Gold at the time.

He replied: “Though AG reached out later, i like to think that he didnt check in again, by will or fate because i turned down same request many years before. I also did same with Simi.. said i wanted to get intimate to create intensity, I didnt know they were together of course.”

The singer further revealed that he gave Ghanaian singer, Efya, same condition and all he wanted was to experience what it feels like to make music with someone he’s bedding.

He tweeted; “There’s a part of me that wants to feel remorse for my requirement for a collabration with the talented Simi.. yet i am reminded that i was indeed and honestly seeking to experience the outcome of the making music with female act i was bedding.. i proposed same to efya too then.”

Naija News reports that despite the controversies, Brymo’s talent as a vocalist is widely acknowledged, positioning him as one of the top vocalists in Nigeria, and possibly Africa, a fact he proudly emphasizes whenever possible.