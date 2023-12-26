Photos: Ivy Ifeoma Speaks On Being Engaged To Singer, Paul Okoye

Social media influencer, Ivy Ifeoma, has denied being engaged to Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of P-Square.

Naija News reports that the Ifeoma, who began dating Paul barely a year ago, got people talking after sharing photos of her wearing an engagement ring.

In the photos shared on Instagram, Ifeoma posed in Christmas pyjamas in front of a Christmas tree and raised a glass, flaunting her ring.

Overzealous fans and followers left congratulatory messages on the post as they speculated that she and Paul are engaged.

Responding to one of the comments, the social media influencer rubbished the claim of engagement.

In other news, popular Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, widely known as Odumodublvck, shared a nostalgic anecdote about once receiving a bottle of beer as a reward for his performance at a show.

Recounting the incident, he mentioned that this happened in 2017 during the early stages of his career.

The rapper disclosed that even in 2018, as he was making strides in the music scene, he continued to perform at events wearing “Okrika” clothing.

This revelation was made during the latest episode of the Zero Conditions podcast, where Odumodublvck was a guest, co-hosted by Motolani and Melody.