I Once Performed For A Bottle Of Beer, Wearing “Okrika” – Odumodublvck Reveals

Popular Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, widely known as Odumodublvck, shared a nostalgic anecdote about once receiving a bottle of beer as a reward for his performance at a show.

Recounting the incident, he mentioned that this happened in 2017 during the early stages of his career.

The rapper disclosed that even in 2018, as he was making strides in the music scene, he continued to perform at events wearing “Okrika” clothing.

This revelation was made during the latest episode of the Zero Conditions podcast, where Odumodublvck was a guest, co-hosted by Motolani and Melody.

He said, “I once was performed for a bottle of Hero beer. Me and Reeplay went to the show. We went in his black Amera car. He sold the car for N120,000. The car knocked on the road. When he came back, the car was bashed so we sold it for scrap.

“The bottles of beer that were given to us weren’t even the planned payment. The owner gave it to us out of his generosity and also because he said our performance was great. This happened in 2017.”

Odumodublvck gained widespread recognition earlier this year when his hit song ‘Declan Rice’ became a viral sensation on social media.

In a notable turn of events, Arsenal utilized his song ‘Declan Rice’ in July to announce their record signing, Declan Rice, who made a significant move to the club from West Ham for a substantial fee of £105 million.