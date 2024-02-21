Wizkid, Burna Boy’s Success, Result Of Hustle, Not Paved Ways – Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, contends that artists like Wizkid and Burna Boy attained their success through inspiration and divine providence, refuting the notion that they were beneficiaries of paved paths by any musician.

In a recent podcast interview, Naija News recalls that veteran singer, Eedris Abdulkareem asserted that he paved the way for Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and other Nigerian artists.

In response, Odumodublvck characterized the statement as an endeavour to appropriate “God’s glory,” emphasizing that Wizkid and Burna Boy’s success stemmed from their own diligence and resolve, adding that while artists can inspire one another, only God can truly pave the way to success.

On his X handle, Odumodublvck wrote: “Everybody dey claim pave the way. Everybody trynna claim God’s glory. None of you n*ggas paved the way for no one.

“Nobody paved the way for Wizkid or Burna [Boy]. They hustled. All of us get our individual struggles and realities.

“Inspired? Yes. Paved the way? That’s God.

No human being in the history of music has paved the way for Odumodublvck. That’s God. So tomorrow make no OG come dey talk say e paved way for me, cause bros, you were not there when I was in the deng! So keep quiet, sir.”