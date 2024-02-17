‘That’s Stupid Talk’ – Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Burna Boy Over Controversial Statement On Music Industry

Veteran Nigerian hip-hop singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, has berated Burna Boy over a controversial claim about the music industry.

Naija News recalls that in 2020, the ‘City Boys’ crooner set social media buzzing over the claim that none of his senior colleagues paved the way for him.

According to Burna Boy, nobody in the Nigerian music industry has ever done anything for him because artistes were busy doing things for themselves or hating on another’s progress.

He said, “NOBODY paved shit for me. Everybody dey find them own. I bin Out here, if you knew the way they made us look weak by begging and paying the western world to like us you will see that no table was set and I’m the one that brought you the Respect you currently enjoy.”

However, speaking in a snippet from an unreleased episode of ‘The Honest Bunch,’ the ‘Jaga Jaga’ hitmaker reacted to the misconception the Grammy award-winning singer has with his colleagues.

Lashing out at Burna Boy, Eedris Abdulkareem said, “You hear someone like Burna Boy say no one helped him in Nigeria. That’s stupid talk.”

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija star cum media personality, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has said Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Dami Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, is on the same level with International artistes.

Recall that Burna Boy recently made history as the first Nigerian artiste to perform at the mainstage of the Grammys during the 66th award ceremony.

The ‘African Giant’ crooner gave an electrifying performance at the 66th Grammys on Sunday, and was later joined on stage by legendary singer, Brandy and rapper, 21 Savage.

Speaking during her radio show on Cool FM Nigeria, Lagos, Tacha said nobody performs like Burna Boy, stressing that she would slightly place the singer ahead of American superstar, Beyoncé, in terms of stage performance.

She added that Burna Boy has no bad song when it comes to performance.