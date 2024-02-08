‘Burna Boy Is On The Same Level With Any International Artist’ – Tacha

Big Brother Naija star cum media personality, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has said Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Dami Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, is on the same level with International artistes.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known during her radio show on Cool FM Nigeria, Lagos.

Recall that Burna Boy recently made history as the first Nigerian artiste to perform at the mainstage of the Grammys during the 66th award ceremony.

The ‘African Giant’ crooner gave an electrifying performance at the 66th Grammys on Sunday, and was later joined on stage by legendary singer, Brandy and rapper, 21 Savage.

According to Tacha, nobody performs like Burna Boy, stressing that she would slightly place the singer ahead of American superstar, Beyoncé, in terms of stage performance.

She added that Burna Boy has no bad song when it comes to performance.

Tacha said: “If it wasn’t that Beyoncé is Beyoncé, I would almost place Burna Boy ahead of her. Because nobody performs like Burna Boy.

“Have you seen Burna Boy perform? Burna Boy is on the same level with any international artist. Burna Boy has no bad song.”