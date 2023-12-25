It Is Only A Dumb Person That Would Consider Me A Role Model – Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu popularly known as Odumodublvck, has said that he cannot be considered as a role model because he indulges in several vices including fornication, smoking and drinking alcohol.

The singer insisted that it is only a dumb person that would consider him as a role model.

The Declan Rice’ crooner stated this in a recent edition of the Zero Conditions podcast.

The singer urged those who criticize him for his way of life and social media personality to desist from doing so, adding that he is nobody’s role model.

He advised those looking for role models to follow Jesus.

He said, “It is always necessary for celebrities to clapback at trolls. Who said it is not necessary? Because they say, ‘Oh! You’re a brand. You are a public figure.’

“I’m nobody’s role model. Jesus is there. Follow Jesus.

“I fornicate, I drink, I smoke. You wanna make me your role model? You must be a dummy.”

Why I Refused To Link Up With Davido In 2019 – Odumodublvck

Meanwhile, Odumodublvck has said that he turned down a suggestion from his team to affiliate with Afrobeats superstar, Davido.

The rapper stated during a recent interview with CTRL Room.

He explained that his team wanted him to meet up with Davido in 2019 so he could become famous but he refused.

He said instead, he gravitated toward UK grime stars whose genre aligned with his vision.

Odumodublvck said, “In 2019, someone [in my team] said we should go to Lagos and meet Davido. But I was like, ‘What will Davido do for me? Even if Davido takes me to America and puts me on stage and I’m rapping my stuff, his fans won’t understand because they are afrobeats fans.’

“But these guys: Teezee, BOJ, and Sholz, are the pipeline to the UK market. And those are the closest guys I sound like internationally. So why don’t I follow that route to get to wherever I want to get to?’

“I was like, I don’t need Davido for anything now. Let me follow people that align with my vision. And that was how we just came together and we’re here now. Number one in the country against all odds. Tell them, they’ve to respect that thing. Because we went for an award show and we didn’t even have seats. They don’t respect hip-hop in Nigeria. They don’t respect us.”

Speaking further, the Declan Rice’ crooner said Nigerians do not appreciate hip-hop genre and its artistes.

Odumodublvck stated that when he was a struggling artiste, organisers refused to offer him seats at award events.

Story continues below advertisement



He, however, admitted that he conceded to Wizkid’s controversial statement that “hip-hop is dead”, stressing “I was tremendously happy about Wizkid’s statement… Hip-Hop was dead