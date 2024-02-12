‘You Do Not See Muslims Come Out To Insult Their Clerics’ – Odumodublvck Knocks Pastor Adeboye’s Critics

Nigerian singer cum rapper, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known by his stage name, Odumodublvck, has slammed critics insulting the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christain Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on social media.

Naija News reports that Adeboye often gets criticisms online for failing to attack government officials regarding governance and policies affecting the masses.

Unlike other Nigerian pastors, the clergyman would urge Nigerians to pray for their leaders and trust God for a change of situation in the country, which has always led to social media attacks.

In a post via X on Monday, Odumodublvck defended Adeboye, stating he has never insulted anyone on social media.

He referenced how Muslims are rarely seen insulting their clerics online, yet many Christians would always complain about their religion being stepped on.

According to him, many of Adeboye’s critics would never address their parents in such a manner that they slam the pastor online.

He wrote, “Pastor Adeboye never insulted no one on this app, you do not see Muslims come out to insult their clerics. Then later we complain that our religion is being stepped on.

“Even based on age wise, una no fit follow una papa talk the way una dey follow Adeboye talk and e senior una papa and mama. That’s why I never rated you niggas on this app. Una double standards chock, Industry machine.”