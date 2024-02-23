Paul Okoye Speaks On Being Flogged By 50 Cent Bouncers, Chased Out Of Backstage

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy of the P-Square, has refuted claims of Eedris Abdulkareem that his group was assaulted by American rapper, 50 Cent and his crew at a concert held at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos in 2004.

Naija News reported that Abdulkareem, in a recent podcast interview, said that 50 Cent’s crew flogged and chased out Nigerian artistes, including P-Square, out of the backstage area at a concert.

He said he was the only Nigerian artiste who refused to be intimidated after one of the organisers intervened in the altercation between him and the Americans.

In response, during an Instagram live session with fans, Rudeboy said P-Square never attended the show due to the organisers’ inability to agree with them on the booking fees.

According to him, Abdulkareem betrayed other Nigerian singers by going behind them to accept “peanut” from the show organisers after agreeing on lucrative performance fees.

He added that Abdulkareem is a liar, insisting they were never at the concert.

He said: “P-Square did not go for the [50 Cent] concert. We had another concert. We were never billed. The reason was because they offered us peanuts, and we refused. But Eedris Abdulkareem accepted the peanut and was expecting VIP treatment. 50 Cent crew didn’t beat you well.

“Respect yourself. P-Square was never billed for that concert. Daddy Showkey, Tony Tetuila, everyone is telling you guys that Eedris is a big liar. We know he is a lair. We were never billed for that concert. We didn’t go.”