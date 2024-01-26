‘People Saying I’m A Home Wrecker Is Quite Painful’ – Paul Okoye’s Girlfriend

Nigerian model, Ivy Ifeoma, the girlfriend to famous singer, Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy, has opened up on vile comments she had often received from netizens.

Recall that the singer unveiled Ivy as his girlfriend barely a year after his marriage with Anita Okoye crashed, and speculations started making rounds online that he was cheating with the model while married.

In an interview with Cool FM, Iyv said she started receiving negative and insensitive comments from social media users after they decided to go public with their romantic relationship.

She admitted getting hurt by the comments she read online about herself, but tried to stay strong.

However, she really revealed that the most painful of the comments is when people call her a homewrecker.

She said, “I have seen a lot, my eyes have seen a lot. I don’t really want to say it but it was during the heat of the moment for me, getting a lot of bad DMs, people were just like randomly saying things about me for no reason.

“Most times, I overlook it because at the end it’s your opinion and na you sabi.

“The meanest thing I have had about myself is that I am a homewrecker. That’s the most painful cause where did you get your fact from.”