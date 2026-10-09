You’ll Get A New Girlfriend Before You Get A New Friend – Mayorkun Explains Why Friendship Breakups Hurt More

Nigerian singer Mayorkun has explained why the end of a friendship can be more difficult to overcome than the end of a romantic relationship.

Naija News reports that the singer shared his views while speaking on the ‘In My Opinion’ podcast.

According to Mayorkun, people often put more into friendships because genuine friendship requires a person to develop a real connection with someone beyond romantic or sexual attraction.

He explained that while romantic relationships may involve sexual intimacy, friendships are largely built on companionship, mutual affection and the enjoyment of spending time together.

The singer noted that people do not necessarily gain material benefits from friendships but maintain them because they genuinely like and appreciate the people involved.

He said: “Friendship breakup are harder than relationships breakup because you invest more into friendship.

“You are not really getting anything from friendship. Apart from like maybe companion and all. But in a relationship there is still small sexual something inside. In friendship you have to actually like that person before that person becomes your friend.

“So if the thing ends don’t worry you will get a new girlfriend before you get a new friend.

“Friendship breakup makes it hard to now want to go into another friendship relationship with someone except you are the type that calls everyone your friend.”