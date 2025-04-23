Meeting Chris Brown Changed My Life – Davido

Afrobeats superstar, Davido has shared the story of his first encounter with American R&B star, Chris Brown.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Bagfuel Brigade podcast, Davido said Chris Brown changed his life and his career.

The ‘Blow My Mind’ hitmaker said his career progressed after he met Breezy in 2018.

He said, “Meeting Chris Brown changed my life. I met him in 2018. He had a Nigerian friend, one of his best friends.

“The friend called me one day on Facetime and my song was playing at the background, I asked where he was and he said he was at Chris Brown’s house. I was like, ‘What? Y’all playing my music?’ And he showed me Chris dancing to my song.

“He gave Chris Brown the phone, that was the first time we had conversation. A few months later, I went to America and linked up with Chris. From the first time we met, we just naturally became friends.”

Meanwhile, Davido, has opened up about his relationship with the embattled Nigerian fraudster cum Lagos socialite, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Naija News reports that Davido, in a recent podcast interview, expressed solidarity with Hushpuppi, who is serving a jail term in the US and predicted he would soon be released.

The award-winning singer asserted that the hardship in Nigeria was one of the factors that led people to engage in illegal businesses in an attempt to escape poverty.

Davido confirmed he and Hushpuppi were friends, but he was unaware of his fraudulent dealings.

He said, “Hushpuppi is coming out soon. He lived life. To me, it is not worth it to be locked up. But let me not make excuses for them [fraudsters]. Some people are happy to ball for five years and that is it.

“In Nigeria, there is a kind of hardship you would face and you will be like, you know what? Let me ball for two years then I am good.

“People are like that. My prayers go out to him [Hushpuppi]. He was my friend. I just see him around, I never really knew what he was doing. But he lived a good life.”