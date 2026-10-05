‘I’m Not A Gigolo’ – BBNaija Star, Sheggz Denies Claims Of Depending On Bella Financially

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Segun Olusemo, popularly known as Sheggz, has denied claims that he lived off his ex-girlfriend, Bella Okagbue, during their relationship.

Naija News recalls that the duo met during the 2022 edition of the BBNaija show and continued that relationship after the reality TV show ended.

However, in August, Sheggz revealed that his four-year relationship with Bella ended in January 2026.

In response, Bella accused Sheggz of having a double personality, stressing that the ex-boyfriend owed her millions of Naira and made “hundreds of promises” to her, but “none was fulfilled”.

Addressing the allegations in a recent chat with Oyemykke, Sheggz dismissed suggestions that he collected money from Bella while they were together.

Sheggz also rejected the label of a gigolo, saying they both contributed financially to the relationship.

He said, “I’m not a gigolo. Bro, is it possible? I have a job. I make money as I work hard.

​”I have my house in London, and I have my house in Banana Island, Lagos. I’ve been balling since way back.

“I’m not saying she’s lying. She brought stuff to the table. It’s 70/30. She’s a woman; she works as well. She’s a star too; we’re both stars.

“She lived with me; I provided everything for her. As I gave her a car, I did everything for her. I loved her to bits. That was my girl. If we got married, this wouldn’t be a conversation.

“Because we didn’t get married, now everyone is saying crazy stuff.”