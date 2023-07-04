Why I Can’t Have S3x Before Marriage – BBNaija’s Bella

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bella Okagbue, has revealed the reason she cannot have sex before marriage.

Naija News reports that the reality star made this known while responding to a blog post on the microblogging platform, Twitter.

The post reads, “One thing home training will never make you do?”

Reacting to the post, Bella said she can’t have sex before marriage because of home training.

BBNaija’s Bella Reveals Why Men Are Babies

Meanwhile, Bella Okagbue has asserted that men are babies because dealing with them is very difficult.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star stated this while appearing alongside her boyfriend, Sheggz, on Cool FM Nigeria’s Big Friday Show co-hosted by another BBNaija star, Tacha.

Bella during the interview said she is more serious about keeping up with different content on their couple’s Youtube Channel than Sheggz.

According to her, running the joint YouTube channel with Sheggz has not been easy because dealing with men is very difficult.

Bella said, “I’m more serious than he [Sheggz] is. And it is a couple’s YouTube [channel] so I can’t create my own content without him.

“Trust me, dealing with guys is very difficult. They are babies.”