‘Enough Of The Lies’ – Kenneth Okonkwo Knocks Tinubu Govt Over Controversy On Maersk $600 Million Seaport Investment Claim

Nollywood actor cum Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has asserted that nobody will invest in a country without security and energy.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo made this known while reacting to the controversy trailing the presidential team’s claim that Danish shipping and logistics company, A.P Moller-Maersk, plans to invest $600 million in Nigeria’s seaport infrastructure.

Recall that a statement released by the presidential media team claimed that President Bola Tinubu secured the investment during a World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh over the weekend.

However, Maersk officials, in a statement to Lloyds List, one of the world’s oldest continuously running journals, refuted the existence of a signed deal, emphasizing that while discussions with the Nigerian government were ongoing, no concrete investment plans had been established.

While reacting to several media reports that Maersk denied such a million-dollar investment in Nigeria, Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, posted via his X handle on Tuesday that the company hasn’t denied the FG’s statements.

Reacting, Kenneth Okonkwo, in a post on his X handle, expressed displeasure at the inconsistency in the information dissemination of the presidential media team.

The movie star also recalled the propaganda about the Dubai visa restoration, which made headlines in 2023, and other lies told by the current administration.

He wrote: “APC came in through propaganda lies, and this government has taken it to the next level. That Maersk denied any plans to invest $600m after the presidential media team parroted their lies showcases the cluelessness of this government in everything it does.

“The most troubling is that Maersk’s shares started depreciating at the prospect of investing in Nigeria. This government has made us a toxic nation in the comity of nations. We are yet to recover from the Dubai visa restoration lies and others. Nobody will invest in a country without security and energy. Enough of the lies.”