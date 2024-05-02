Sola Sobowale Speaks On Purported Arrest For Drug Trafficking In Saudi Arabia

Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, has debunked reports alleging she was arrested for drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia.

Naija News recalls that in 2011, there were claims that Sobowale was involved in drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia, where she was arrested and killed.

However, the movie star refuted the claims in a recent interview on the ‘Teju Baby Face Show’, stating that a similar rumour emerged when she travelled to the United Kingdom.

Sola Sobowale stated that many negative things were said about her at the time, but God had remarkably compensated her.

She said: “It was written in this Nigeria that they killed me in Saudi Arabia, that I carried cocaine in Saudi Arabia, they got me arrested and there, they amputated my leg, my hand and I said to them ‘Please I’m a star in Nigeria, because of that kill me, so they killed me.

“So when I got to Nigeria at the airport they just went berserk, they said ‘Sola Sobowale is dead now’ and I said ‘Do you believe in abracadabra?’ They said yes. ‘I have commanded everything back that’s why that’s why I’m back.’

“So when I got to Nigeria, I said ‘Look, I’m alive. I’ve never been to Saudi Arabia. I don’t even know where Saudi Arabia is on the map. So how did I get there? How did they kill me there? So many negative things but to God be the glory, God has compensated me beautifully.”