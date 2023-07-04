BBNaija’s Bella Reveals Why Men Are Babies

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bella Okagbue, has asserted that men are babies because dealing with them is very difficult.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star stated this while appearing alongside her boyfriend, Sheggz, on Cool FM Nigeria’s Big Friday Show co-hosted by another BBNaija star, Tacha.

Bella during the interview said she is more serious about keeping up with different content on their couple’s Youtube Channel than Sheggz.

According to her, running the joint YouTube channel with Sheggz has not been easy because dealing with men is very difficult.

Bella said, “I’m more serious than he [Sheggz] is. And it is a couple’s YouTube [channel] so I can’t create my own content without him.

“Trust me, dealing with guys is very difficult. They are babies.”

Sheggz admitted to Bella’s claims about running their joint Youtube Channel, stating he was more serious about creating content when they were in England because they were influencers there but in Nigeria, they are public figures which makes them to be engaged in other stuff.

BBNaija’s Bella Knocks Lady

Meanwhile, Bella Okagbue has slammed a lady on Twitter who questioned when she would walk down the aisle with her boyfriend and colleague, Sheggz.

Naija News reports that this comes after the reality TV star took to the microblogging platform to share never seen pictures from her South Africa trip.

Reacting to the post, a lady asked when Bella and Sheggz, would be getting married.

Bella who seemed displeased with the question body shamed the lady.