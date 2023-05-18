BBNaija’s Bella Knocks Lady Who Asked When She Would Be Marrying Sheggz

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ Housemate, Bella Okagbue has slammed a lady on Twitter who questioned when she would walk down the aisle with her boyfriend and colleague, Sheggz.

Naija News reports that this comes after the reality TV star took to the microblogging platform on Wednesday, May 17, to share never seen pictures from her South Africa trip.

Reacting to the post, a lady asked when Bella and Sheggz, would be getting married.

Bella who seemed displeased with the question body shamed the lady.

See their conversation exchange below;

Why I Will Choose Sheggz Over N100 Million

Meanwhile, Bella Okagbue has disclosed why she would choose her boyfriend and colleague, Sheggs, for over N100 million.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known while the duo was responding to some questions about their relationship.

Speaking on his past relationship before the BBNaija show, Sheggs said he was in a romantic relationship before the show.

He also questioned Bella if she would leave him for 100 million Naira, and she responded by saying everything is not all about money

She said: “I’m not all about money. I really love you; I love how you love me. Money is not everything”