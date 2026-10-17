Timi Dakolo Reveals What He Saw Politicians Do Behind Closed Doors

Popular Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has disclosed that he has seen politicians from different parties speak cordially when the cameras are off.

He said this while responding to backlash over a tweet advising Nigerians not to make enemies over politics.

Naija News reports that on Thursday, Dakolo sparked a debate on 𝕏 after posting, “Stop making enemies because of politics.”

Some 𝕏 users called him a “hypocrite”, questioning why Nigerians should be friends with “those who don’t put humanity first”.

Others, however, defended the tweet, describing it as an innocent opinion and well-meaning advice.

Reacting to the backlash, Dakolo warned that political loyalty divides supporters and can sometimes lead to deadly disputes, even as the politicians they support maintain cordial relationships.

The singer urged Nigerians not to make enemies over politics.

He said, “Dear Nigerians, I can never be your enemy or take the side of oppressors. I’ve been in rooms with these men in politics when the cameras are off, and they are not fighting. The first time I witnessed it, I was shocked. I saw them hugging each other and asking about each other’s families, projects and businesses.

“These are the people we fight each other over and divide ourselves because of, and that’s how they win. They divide us, and we fight among ourselves. I’m not affiliated with any political party, but I’m just telling you the truth.

“They don’t fight each other when the cameras are off. So, I’m telling you not to make unnecessary enemies because of politics. People die over political fights, and later, these politicians change parties.”