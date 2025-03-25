‘The Pain Is Real’ – Femi Lazarus, Timi Dakolo Resolve Online Dispute

Renowned Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo and Apostle Femi Lazarus have reconciled following their recent public disagreement, as revealed in a post on the cleric’s Instagram page.

Naija News reports that the dispute stemmed from Apostle Lazarus’ critique of gospel artists charging substantial fees for performances.

In response, Dakolo questioned the legitimacy of an alleged invoice attributed to Lazarus and pointed out that the pastor himself charges fees for his school of ministry.

However, in a recent Instagram update, Apostle Lazarus shared a photograph featuring himself, Dakolo, and Apostle Iren, signaling that the matter had been resolved amicably.

Lazarus commended Dakolo as a “music legend” with a genuine concern for the well-being of musicians.

Recognising the struggles artists face, the cleric reaffirmed his dedication to fostering better support systems for them.

He also stressed the importance of improving collaboration between event hosts and their guests moving forward.

Lazarus wrote: “My brother @timidakolo is a music legend. Give him his flowers. What a man! He genuinely carries the burdens of musicians. His concerns are real. I love you. Better structures will be built. Pain is real. From pulpit to the pew, the pain is real, but we will be fine.

“This generation will not have a carryover of pain. Hosts will do better. Guests will do better. We will have a better nation together. I don’t know how to edit my brother @pst_iren out of the picture.”