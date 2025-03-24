‘Name The Artist’ – Timi Dakolo Dares Pastor Femi Lazarus Over Claims Of $10,000 Honorarium

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has challenged pastor Femi Lazarus, to reveal the name of a gospel singer who purportedly charged $10,000 to minister in a church programme.

Naija News reports that this comes after Lazarus shared the alleged invoice the gospel artiste sent to the church inviting him/her for a ministration.

In the invoice, the singer mentioned they will be coming with a 40-man crew and that the honorarium to be received is $10, 000.

The singer also demanded a first-class ticket, executive suite hotel rooms, feeding and accommodation during the stay for the ministration.

Reacting, Timi Dakolo, who has been critical of Femi Lazarus in the past over his stance on payment for Nigerian gospel artistes, asked the clergyman to provide the artiste’s name to justify his ‘capping’.

He also averred that Nigerians should not believe everything they see.

He wrote, “Nigerians, you should not believe everything you see… Nobody has a 40 man crew in Nigeria. Name the artist. In order to justify capping.”

In related news, the General Overseer of Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome, has stated that the music industry has been exploiting the church in the last four to five decades.

The clergyman stated this while addressing his congregation in a viral video. He lamented that many musicians in the music industry began their careers in the church but eventually transformed into secular musicians.

He asserted that such individuals fail to contribute to the Christian ministry and only use the church as a platform to gain popularity and financial advantage.

Oyakhilome expressed concern that many of these individuals, once exposed to external influences, returned to the church with behaviours and mindsets that negatively affected others.

He warned pastors against entrusting sensitive aspects of ministry, particularly music, to those whose intentions may be self-serving rather than spiritually driven.