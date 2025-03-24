You Even Have Premium And Standard For God’s House? – Timi Dakolo Tackles Apostle Femi Lazarus

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has accused the founder of Light Nation Church, Apostle Femi Lazarus, of charging students $150 to attend his ministry school, which provides teachings on Christianity.

Naija News reports that trouble started between the duo over their opposing stances on whether gospel singers should charge fees for performing at church events and programmes.

In a viral video, Pastor Lazarus criticised gospel musicians who demand payment for ministering, asserting they should trust God for provision rather than prioritise financial gain.

He argued that gospel artists are ministers of the gospel, not just performers.

In response, Timi Dakolo firmly opposed Pastor Lazarus’ view, accusing pastors of coercing gospel singers to offer free services when they have various financial obligations.

Timi Dakolo further suggested that pastors should focus on developing their church choirs instead of expecting professional gospel singers to perform without compensation.

In a post via his Instagram page on Monday, March 24, 2025, Dakolo shared a screenshot of the enrollment fee of approximately $150 per person at Pastor Lazarus’ ministry school.

Timi Dakolo criticized the pastor for selling the gift and revelation freely given to him.

He wrote, “All this was said in love and with respect sir. I am not a gospel artist but a Christian raised in church. Let’s not shift the goalpost. By your definition, if anyone charges to minister, they are not Gospel artists, they are performers. And by that definition, if any preacher charges to teach and minister, they are merchants of hope and motivational speakers and performers too.

“Sir, you are charging as low as 150 dollars per person for your school of ministry. Teaching and preaching Jesus. Probably having as much as 1000 students. Let’s do the maths. You even have premium and standard for God’s house?

“Are you not selling the gift and revelation freely given to you? Again, let’s not keep shifting the goal post.”