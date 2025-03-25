Femi Lazarus Responds To Timi Dakolo’s Claim Of Charging $150 For School Of Ministry

Popular cleric Femi Lazarus has responded to criticism from singer Timi Dakolo over charging $150 fee for his school of ministry.

Naija News reports that trouble started between the duo over their opposing stances on whether gospel singers should charge fees for performing at church events and programmes.

In a viral video, Pastor Lazarus criticised gospel musicians who demand payment for ministering, asserting they should trust God for provision rather than prioritise financial gain.

He argued that gospel artists are ministers of the gospel, not just performers.

In response, Dakolo firmly opposed Pastor Lazarus’ view, accusing pastors of coercing gospel singers to offer free services when they have various financial obligations.

Speaking once more in a recent post, Dakolo accused Lazarus, of charging students $150 to attend his ministry school, which provides teachings on Christianity.

Dakolo pointed out that Lazarus charges a fee for his school of ministry, seemingly contradicting his stance on gospel singers’ fees.

When questioned by a netizen, Deeemaths, about the fee, “But you charge $150 for your school of ministry? Please can you shed more light on it sir? I thought it’s ministry?”

Lazarus simply stated: “Yes o, it is a school”.

His response implies the education and training provided by his ministry school warrant compensation.