Timi Dakolo Breaks Silence On DJ Timmy’s Allegation Of ‘Sexcapade’, £4,106 Debt

Nigerian gospel singer, Timi Dakolo, has threatened legal action against disc jockey cum show promoter, DJ Timmy, over claims of £4,106 debt in connection with a proposed UK tour.

Naija News earlier reported that Timmy, in an Instagram post, claimed it had been a month since Dakolo promised to repay the alleged debt after asking for more time.

He also threatened to expose Timi Dakolo’s sexcapades if the debt was not paid by Monday.

In response, Dakolo, in a letter signed by his lawyer, described the debt claim as “false and defamatory”, explaining that the alleged £4,106 was tied to a proposed UK tour organised by Timmy and Revolve Entertainment that never took place.

The singer said a written agreement made the promoter responsible for covering the tour’s production, travel and logistics costs, stressing that he was not required to pay any deposit or reimburse those expenses.

According to Dakolo, the tour was cancelled because Revolve Entertainment failed to meet the required production standards, and there was no legal or contractual obligation to pay for expenses the promoter voluntarily incurred.

The singer further accused Timmy and Revolve Entertainment of defamation, harassment, cyberbullying and blackmail through their social media posts and demanded a retraction, apology and the removal of the posts, threatening legal action in Nigeria and the UK if the demands are not met within seven days.

The letter read, “We write on behalf of Mr. Timi Dakolo (“Our Client”) in response to a series of false and defamatory statements published by Revolve Entertainment and its representative, Mr. Otis Ayodele Kubeyinje, popularly known as “Baddest DJ Timmy”, alleging that our client is indebted to Revolve Entertainment in the sum of £4,106 (Four Thousand One Hundred and Six Pounds Sterling) in respect of a proposed United Kingdom tour.

“The alleged debt is said to comprise expenses relating to venue arrangements, graphic design, domain registration, website fees, video editing, visa deposits and consultation fees.

“Our Client unequivocally denies these allegations. Contrary to the narrative being circulated, the parties entered into a written Performance Agreement for the proposed UK tour. Under that Agreement, Revolve Entertainment, as Promoter, expressly assumed responsibility for, amongst other things, securing venues, providing sound, lighting and technical production, arranging local production, and bearing visa-related costs, flights, accommodation and transportation.

“The Agreement further provided that such expenses were non-recoupable and were to be borne entirely by the Promoter. The only expenses capable of recoupment were advertising and promotional costs, and only where such expenditure had first been approved by our client and his management with a standard documentation. Furthermore, the Agreement expressly stipulated that no deposit was payable to our client.

“Unfortunately, the proposed tour never proceeded because Revolve Entertainment failed to satisfy fundamental production requirements, particularly in respect of sound, lighting and technical production, which were contractual obligations resting solely upon the Promoter. The technical arrangements proposed fell materially below the professional standard required for a live performance by our client and his band. As a result, the tour could not proceed as at that principal period.

“Immediately cease and desist from making or publishing any further false or defamatory statements concerning Our Client; Immediately remove every publication containing false allegations or disclosing Our Client’s private residential information,” the letter reads.

“Publish a clear and unequivocal public retraction of all defamatory statements made against Our Client; Issue a written public apology to Our Client within seven (7) days of this statement across the same social media platforms through which the allegations were published;

“Refrain from any further conduct capable of amounting to harassment, intimidation or blackmail.

“Finally, should these demands not be complied with within the time stated, our client reserves the right to pursue all remedies available to him in the appropriate courts and before the relevant law enforcement and regulatory authorities in Nigeria and the United Kingdom without further notice.”