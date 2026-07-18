Nigerian disc jockey cum show promoter, DJ Timmy, has called out singer Timi Dakolo for allegedly owing him money.

Naija News reports that Timmy, in a post via his Instagram page on Friday, issued an ultimatum to Dakolo regarding the debt.

According to Timmy, Wednesday marked exactly one month since Timi Dakolo begged him to archive his list, and he has yet to pay them back.

Timmy further threatened that if by Monday 20th, the money has not been paid, the singer should get ready to explain his s3xcapades to his wife and all his little adventures in Lagos.

He said, “Today is Friday, and Wednesday makes it one month exactly you begged me to archive my list, and still Timi Dakolo hasn’t paid us back.

“If by Monday 20th, the money doesn’t hit our account, get ready to explain your sexcapades to your wife and all your little adventures in Lagos.”

In other news, President Tinubu’s aide, O’tega Ogra, recently reacted to singer Timi Dakolo’s allegation that he has not been paid for a job he completed.

Dakolo had called out Ogra on 𝕏, saying he had completed the job but had yet to receive payment.

Dakolo wrote: “Mr @otegaogra please pick your calls. I did my job.”

Ogra, in his response, stated that he has seen the commentary and will not engage further.

He said that his record is public and stands on its merits. He also warned that any further attempt to personalise the matter would be met with formal correction and possible professional or legal action.