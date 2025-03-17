‘Stop This Gaslighting, Gospel Singers Are Not Beggars’ – Timi Dakolo Tackles Popular Pastor

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has berated popular Pastor, Lazarus Femi, after he blasted gospel artistes who charge money to minister in Church.

Naija News reports that Lazarus, in a video making the rounds online, said many gospel singers have turned ministration into performance and will soon fade away.

According to the cleric, the question of how singers will pay their crew members is because they lack the understanding of the scripture that God will supply their needs and are far from God’s presence.

Reacting to the video via the comment section of an Instagram blog, Timi Dakolo said gospel ministers are not beggars and deserve every good thing life offers.

Dakolo stated that those expressing reservations about paying gospel singers should use the money to develop and pay their church musicians.

He wrote, “My dear Christians, a quote/conversation can sound intelligent and deep yet untrue. Just like everyone else. You deserve the very best things that life has to offer. You should be paid for what your deserve. Studio sessions, production, production and promotion cost a lot. You have a family to feed, you have to pay rent. You have more songs to put out. We should stop all these attacks on people’s work.

“As much a it is spiritual, music is an art. If you can’t pay people use your church choir members and pay the amount you could have given the guest artist. I doubt the second part. This gaslighting has to stop. Gospel ministers want good things too, they are not beggars, the best of architects are call upon to build big church, large sum money are disbursed for promoting big programs and all.

“No one should diminish another persons ministry, ministry needs music and music needs ministry. It takes 10 years and chains of hours to be an elite musician. Develop your musicians and singers in your church and pay them well. Leav all these belittings alon. None of these people saying these will fly economy and travel alone to save money for the ministry that invites to preach. All this was said in love.”