I Won’t Forgive How Wole Soyinka, Obasanjo Killed Our Boys – Brymo Blows Hot On Social Media

Nigerian singer, Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, popularly known as Brymo, has accused Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka of violence while calling on him to address the history of secret cults in Nigerian higher institutions.

Naija News reports that the singer made the allegations in a series of posts on his Instagram page.

Explaining his position, the singer said he was determined to address what he saw as the root of the problem: “I am attacking the source, and I will not stop until Christ returns.”

He argued that Black people had suffered too much for him to believe he could resolve the problems in one appearance, adding that he intended to continue speaking even when people thought he was no longer around.

Expressing his anger over what he described as the deaths of young Nigerians, the singer stated, “I will not forgive how Wole, Olusegun, and Gani Adams killed our boys.”

He went on to compare their alleged actions with those of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, claiming that the late musician protected his associates while others suffered the consequences of violence.

In another statement, the singer directly accused Soyinka of violence, writing, “I am the one who fell… and Professor Wole Soyinka is a very violent man.”

He also said he had been affected by the situation and insisted that speaking out would not harm him or his family.

The musician further directed his criticism at Soyinka, questioning his stance on peace and referencing the Nobel Peace Prize in his post.

“Your Nobel Peace Prize may be riding on the deal that is still killing your Nigerian boys,” Brymo wrote, challenging the Nobel laureate to address the issues he raised.

He also urged Soyinka to grant an exclusive interview to explain the origins of secret cults in Nigerian higher institutions and address allegations of killings involving their members.

Calling on the scholar to speak publicly about the matter, Brymo wrote, “Grant yourself an exclusive interview that clearly addresses the secret cults in our higher institutions, and killing our students.”

He further challenged Soyinka to explain what he was thinking when the groups were established, insisting that Nigerians deserved answers about the history of the organisations and the violence associated with them.

In another part of his post, Brymo declared, “And no longer will your sons die for your misdemeanour.”