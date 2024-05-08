‘I Don’t Have Anything To Hide’ – Simi Addresses Brymo, Samklef Online Drama

Popular singer Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi, has addressed the flirtatious comments made by her colleague Brymo and producer-turned-blogger Samklef.

Naija News recalls that in a controversial revelation last year, Brymo admitted to asking for sex from Simi while she was unmarried before agreeing to collaborate with her on music.

He mentioned that she declined his request, prompting him to refuse collaboration with her.

Recently, controversial producer Samklef admitted to harboring feelings for Simi during their struggling artist days, citing his reluctance to ask her out due to his preference for keeping business separate from personal matters.

During a recent interview with Angela Yee, Simi addressed the comments made by Brymo and Samklef about her, indicating that she saw no merit in their statements and couldn’t take them seriously.

Simi said, “I don’t know what these people [Brymo and Samklef] are going on about. The funny thing is that these are two different people and I don’t know why they keep talking about me like that.

“When you even look at what they’re saying, you can’t even pick out anything. I’m still confused.

“I just feel like it doesn’t matter to me. It doesn’t change anything. My husband is speaking out for me, he is fighting for his woman as he would. I don’t feel anything about this. It doesn’t impact me.

“I don’t have anything to hide. If you’re going to post that you asked me out and so what? Or that I had an ex [laughs]. The whole thing to me, is more comedy than anything else.”