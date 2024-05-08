Adekunle Gold Gave Me The Idea Of ‘Men Are Crazy’ Song – Simi

Popular singer, Simisola Kosoko, aka Simi has disclosed that her husband, Adekunle Gold, gave her the idea for her song ‘Men Are Crazy’.

Naija News reports that Simi’s latest song men Are Crazy,’ which featured Tiwa Savage, was received with mixed feelings.

Male netizens berated the singers over the condescending tone of the song.

Speaking during an appearance on Angela Yee’s podcast, Simi stated that her husband, singer Adekunle Gold, gave her the idea for the song.

She said, “My husband gave me the idea for my song, ‘Men Are Crazy’. He was like, ‘Babe, how about we do a song and you say men are crazy but I still want one in my bed?’

“I was like, ‘Oh yeah, no one is going to see that coming from me. So I made that song. I had actually finished the song, I did two verses but I felt something was missing. It just hit me and I was like, ‘I will love to have Tiwa on the song.’ We [our music] don’t generally go in the same direction but I was like, it would be so nice to find that balance and do something that would bring our synergies together. So I sent it to Tiwa and she did her verse and we shot the video together.”