Simi Responds To Fans Asking Her To ‘Switch Up’ Her Sound

Sensational Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, simply known as Simi, has expressed displeasure over fans’ advice, asking her to change her style of music.

This comes after the singer shared a short clip of herself singing her new song on X, and a fan reacted to the post, urging her to change her sound.

Naija News reports that a fan with the @Zeebaby_X wrote, “Girlll switch it up a bit… change your sound. Your hubby changes his sound and it’s amazing to see. Do the same you’re too good to be doing basic shit.”

Other fans also took to the comment section to support the advice of the X user.

In response, Simi urged critics to listen to their favourite singers if they are no longer comfortable with her songs.

She further explained that British superstar, Adele performs the same style of music, but her fans do not complain.

She wrote, “Lol you people see I’m minding my business yea? Alright alright Zeebaby, talk to me. Tell me the last say… 10 songs I’ve put out and let’s dissect. Which ones sound the same? Then tell me how your faves are doing it different/better than me. Or perhaps u want me to change my genre? Or I should use more lamba? Or is it my voice? It’s too soft or sweet or sharp for you? I should swallow balloon for diversity? We’re not fighting. I honestly want your feedback. Direct me. Help me Zeebaby.

“Omo because I’m doing girl next door, some of you think maybe I’m ok like that. If you don’t like my song, please go and listen to your faves. I’m begging. If it’s the features you want to allow yourself acknowledge my talent, hear that one and be going.

“Na the same ballad Adele dey sing all these days, her people no disturb am. E fi mi sile. If you don’t like what I’m selling, go and listen to the one you like. Unless you don’t have data. And if you don’t have, owo e lo wa ku si.”