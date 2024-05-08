People Thought Falz And I Dated Because Of Our Chemistry– Simi

Popular singer Simisola Kosoko, also known as Simi, has opened up on her relationship with her colleague, Falz.

Simi explained that she and Falz have intense musical “chemistry.”

Speaking during an appearance on Angela Yee’s podcast, the mother of one stated before she got married most people thought that they were in a romantic relationship.

She also hinted that she has a new song with Falz coming out later this month.

According to her, “I have one more single coming out at the end of this month. I can’t say the title now but I can tell you who I’m featuring on it. It’s Falz!

“This is interesting because Falz and I have a history. Before I got married, we did an EP and everything. People thought we were dating. We had a couple of songs together and people loved them. They were like, ‘You have a good chemistry.’ So we decided to do a joint EP and we made an EP called ‘Chemistry.’ People really loved it.

“So we want to do something again for the culture. It’s kind of a funny song. I’m really excited and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”