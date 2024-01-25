‘I Didn’t Know Adekunle Gold Was Singing When I Met Him’ – Simi

Nigerian female sensational singer, Simi, has said she never intended to marry a musician.

Naija News reports that the ‘Dude Ke’ crooner made this known during an interview on the ‘Tea With Tay’ podcast.

While narrating how she met Adekunle Gold, Simi said she never thought her husband was a singer then.

According to the singer, she knew Adekunle as a graphics designer and thought he was just a fan who had been waiting to connect with her on Facebook.

She said, “I didn’t know my husband was singing when I met him because I already said I cannot marry a singer. I thought he was even a fan. He used to do this ‘King of Photoshop’ that time.

“He sent me a message on Facebook, but I never saw it, nor did I reply. I sensed that he would be good for me.”

Adekunle Gold got married to Simi in 2019 in a secret wedding.

Meanwhile, Simi, has advised people against going into a verbal exchange with Nigerians.

Simi asserted that most Nigerians argue to win and would stop at nothing to achieve their goal.

The singer said this while sharing her opinion on the ultimate goal of any Nigerian in a verbal fight.

Simi warned that anyone not emotionally strong must avoid word fights with a Nigerian because there is nothing they won’t say to win.